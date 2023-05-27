School principal booked for harassing minor girl student in Bhakkar

ISLAMABAD – In another disgraceful incident in the country’s most populous region Punjab, a school principal has been booked for harassing a girl student.

Reports in local media suggest that the incident occurred in the Jandanwala area of Bhakkar. It caused outrage among the victim’s family members and prompted action from authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Noor Ahmad Awan ordered law enforcers to lodge a case after a clip went viral on social media showing a school principal identified as Abdul Razzaq involved in indecent activities with a female student within school premises.

Some student or staffer secretly filmed the school principal who was harassing the student, the clip was then shared on social media that caused outrage online.

On the orders of the deputy commissioner, authorities also canceled the school registration.

Despite the registration of the case, the school principal has not been arrested while proceedings are underway.