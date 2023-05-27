Karachi police all set to install number plate recognition cameras to issue digital challans

KARACHI – Authorities in the country’s largest city Karachi are set to roll out a digital challan system, and automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Reports in local media suggest that Traffic police decided to upgrade the challan system and issue challans with the assistance of the latest cameras to end traffic rule violations.

Karachi police DIG Ahmed Nawaz told the media that traffic police decided to install Automatic number plate recognition cameras on all major highways.

In the first phase, license plate recognition cameras will be installed at 26 interchanges phase. With the upgradation, the traffic police will be able to post challans to the houses of the traffic violators.

In this regard, the excise department, and IT department will issue new updates to modernise the existing challan system, per reports.