Karachi police all set to install number plate recognition cameras to issue digital challans

KARACHI – Authorities in the country’s largest city Karachi are set to roll out a digital challan system, and automatic number plate recognition cameras.
Reports in local media suggest that Traffic police decided to upgrade the challan system and issue challans with the assistance of the latest cameras to end traffic rule violations.
Karachi police DIG Ahmed Nawaz told the media that traffic police decided to install Automatic number plate recognition cameras on all major highways.
In the first phase, license plate recognition cameras will be installed at 26 interchanges phase. With the upgradation, the traffic police will be able to post challans to the houses of the traffic violators.
In this regard, the excise department, and IT department will issue new updates to modernise the existing challan system, per reports.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
