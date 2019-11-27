PM Imran holds discretionary powers under Article 243, can grant extension to COAS, says Asad Umar
09:52 AM | 27 Nov, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the most capable person for national security, peace and civilian supremacy.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that keeping in view the extraordinary situation in Kashmir and the region, there is dire need to take the decision regarding an extension for General Bajwa, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Minister said the prime minister held the discretionary powers under Article 243 and can grant an extension to Army Chief.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019