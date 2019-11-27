JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah injured in assassination attempt near Mansehra Interchange
ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) senior leader Mufti Kifayatullah got injured in an assassination attempt near Mansehra Interchange on early Wednesday morning.
According to media reports, the JUI-F senior leader was travelling to Mansehra from Islamabad along with his two sons and a companion when another vehicle hit their vehicle from behind and stopped it near Mansehra Interchange.
Kifayatullah, along with his two sons and a companion got severely injured after the attackers tried to pull the JUI-F leader from his car and attacked them with iron rods.
The JUI-F leader and others were shifted to a hospital in Mansehra for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the attack.
