05:09 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Hassan Ali and wife expecting first child
Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan are all set to welcome their first baby.

Best wishes poured on social media platforms for the couple as the news went viral.

Samiya Khan shared the happy news with everyone as she shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle cradling her baby bump:

"No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah " wrote the mother to be.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance. Samiya Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.

The couple is currently residing in Dubai.

