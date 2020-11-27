Hassan Ali and wife expecting first child
Share
Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan are all set to welcome their first baby.
Best wishes poured on social media platforms for the couple as the news went viral.
Samiya Khan shared the happy news with everyone as she shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle cradling her baby bump:
"No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah " wrote the mother to be.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance. Samiya Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.
The couple is currently residing in Dubai.
- SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 202005:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
-
- ADB approves $300 million loan for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan05:20 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
- Last rituals of Nawaz Sharif's mother offered in London (VIDEO)05:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mehmood Chaudhry to get engaged today11:06 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020