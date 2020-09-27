Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal Chaudhary attack
Web Desk
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal Chaudhary attack
Share

LAHORE – Police in Faisalabad city of Punjab have set up a committee to probe an incident that left PML-N leader Tallal Chaudry injured in mysterious circumstances.

According to a notification issued by the Faisalabad SSP (operations) dated September 26, the committee comprises four police officials and will be headed by SDPO Peoples Colony Abdul Khaliq. It also includes SHO Madina Town Aftab Waseem, SHO Women police station Farah Batool and TSI Bilal.

The committee is tasked with "ascertain(ing) the facts regarding the incident that took place between Ms Ayesha Rajab Ali (MNA) and Mr Muhammad Talal Chaudhry (ex-MNA)".

They will submit a report of their findings along with recommendations of "suitable legal action" within three days.

Earlier today, police officials visited Lahore’s National Hospital to record the statement of former state minister, but found his room empty, where he was being treated.

According to police sources, the hospital staff said that Talal had already been discharged from the hospital.

ASP Abdul Khaliq said that police were trying to contact the PML-N leader to record his statement, as soon as possible.

Talal Chaudhry finally speaks up about fighting incident near female MNA’s house

Talal Chaudhry was reportedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of MNA Aysha Rajab in Faisalabad this week.

He, however, insists that the incident had nothing to do with any woman MNA as being portrayed in the media.

"The news about me being broadcast based on sources is not rooted in facts," he said on Twitter. "Until my position is presented, please do not run any news that may create misunderstandings and resentments.

In a video circulated on social media, the PML-N leader was seen speaking to police officers outside in a residential area and complaining of a broken arm. "They snatched away my phone and recorded videos of me," he was heard saying.

At one point in the video, he was also heard telling security personnel that they may "note down the contacts of all 'their' women and call over whomever they wish [to verify facts]".

More From This Category
UNGA: Pakistan PM Imran to address Financing for ...
06:02 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed as PM Imran’s ...
05:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Punjab to launch double-decker bus service in ...
05:54 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC ...
05:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along ...
04:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistan plays vital role in facilitating Afghan ...
01:22 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood
04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr