New destinations explored for tourism to uplift economic, social status in rural areas
LAHORE - World Tourism Day is being observed across the world today (Sunday), under the theme of this year for the day is "Tourism and Rural Development.
In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that various initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan for promotion of tourism are giving emphasis to development of rural areas.
He said several new destinations have been explored for tourists in rural areas of the country which is expected to uplift the economic and social status of local population.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan has diverse landscapes from mountains to sea along with a dynamic history and has limitless potential for tourism, which the world has yet to discover.
