World Tourism Day being marked today

LAHORE - World Tourism Day is being observed across the world today (Sunday), under the theme of this year for the day is "Tourism and Rural Development.

In his messages on the World Tourism Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said that promotion of tourist activities in rural areas can help increase the volume of national economy and put the country on the road to development and prosperity.

The President said this sector is not just a leading source of employment, particularly for different segments of rural society, but also provides opportunities for regional integration and socio-economic inclusion for the most remote areas.

The President said for a country like Pakistan where majority of the population is still living in rural areas, tourism could have a significant contribution in socio-economic development.

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the federal and provincial governments are taking collective measures for development of tourist sites and promotion of tourism.