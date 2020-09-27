Peace in Afghanistan imperative for regional stability: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed resolve that Pakistan will continue to extend its full cooperation for peace and development in Afghanistan.
In an article in a US daily, the Prime Minister said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for stability in the region, adding that peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar will help to end violence in war-torn country.
Imran Khan said withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in haste will be unwise decision.
He said Pakistan will play its role for political solution in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister said Afghan government and the Taliban have fulfilled the desire of peace of Afghan people who were looking for this dream since decades.
He said President Trump sought help from Pakistan for political solution of Afghanistan in 2018.
