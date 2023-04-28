Search

Business

Pakistani rupee slightly recovers against US dollar in interbank market

07:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Pakistani rupee slightly recovers against US dollar in interbank market
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday amid hopes of political stability as both PTI and the government have started dialogue to break impasse on elections in the country.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency appreciated by 0.03 percent to settle at Rs283.84 as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs283.92.

On Thursday, the greenback gained 53 paisas against the local currency reach Rs283.92 as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs283.39.

The delay in revival of the IMF loan programme is one of the key factors that have put pressure on the Pakistani rupee.

The global lender has not taken any decision for releasing the much-needed funds to the South Asian country that has met almost all conditions laid forth by it in this regard. One of the major conditions was to secure external financing assurance from friendly countries.

Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide the assurance in order to help Pakistan secure the funding from the IMF.

Rupee depreciates by 53 paisas against dollar in interbank market

Business

Rupee depreciates by 53 paisas against dollar in interbank market

06:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: US dollar hammers Pakistani rupee in interbank trade

11:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes minor gain against US dollar amid surge in remittances

11:29 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank market

11:11 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee under pressure against US dollar in interbank market

11:32 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee gains ground against US dollar, rises to 2-week high in inter-bank market

11:05 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#MaryamNawaz gets ‘#Tandoor’ as electoral symbol for ...

09:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: