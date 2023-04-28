Pakistani rupee slightly recovers against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – The Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday amid hopes of political stability as both PTI and the government have started dialogue to break impasse on elections in the country.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency appreciated by 0.03 percent to settle at Rs283.84 as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs283.92.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for todayhttps://t.co/1PoGGrqQi4 pic.twitter.com/EGeDFKpxA1— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 28, 2023
On Thursday, the greenback gained 53 paisas against the local currency reach Rs283.92 as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs283.39.
The delay in revival of the IMF loan programme is one of the key factors that have put pressure on the Pakistani rupee.
The global lender has not taken any decision for releasing the much-needed funds to the South Asian country that has met almost all conditions laid forth by it in this regard. One of the major conditions was to secure external financing assurance from friendly countries.
Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide the assurance in order to help Pakistan secure the funding from the IMF.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,800
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
