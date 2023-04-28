Dania Shah’s plea for registration of murder case over Aamir Liaquat’s death rejected

KARACHI – A court in southern port city rejected a petition filed by Dania Shah seeking registration of a murder case over the death of her late husband Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a renowned televangelist and politician.

The third wife of the late television host had filed the petition with the Additional District and Sessions Court East as she claimed that her husband had been killed and his death was not natural.

She had pleaded the court to issue an order for registration of a case against Mumtaz, Ali Javed, Abbas, Saqib and three unknown suspects.

Dania Shah, in her petition, claimed that some persons had given hefty amount of Rs250 million to Aamir Liaquat on Feb 22, 2022, adding that they had also made a video of handing over amount to him.

After brief hearing, the judge rejected her petition.

It is recalled that Aamir Liaquat was found unconscious in a room at his residence in June 2022. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.