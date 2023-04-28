US asks Pakistan to implement IMF reforms

The United States has called on Pakistan to implement the necessary reforms agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country faces a growing economic crisis.
The talks between the two sides have been ongoing since late January, and the reforms are critical to bring Pakistan back to sound financial footing, avoid further debt, and grow the country's economy.
Elizabeth Horst, the State Department official in charge of Pakistan, stated that the reforms were not easy, but necessary for Pakistan's economic well-being. She promised US support for the crisis-ridden country at the policy, business, and transparency levels.
Horst stressed that Pakistan-US relations were mutually beneficial and essential for both countries' interests. The US has close cooperation with Pakistan in several areas, including trade and investment, climate change, security, and regional stability.
The two countries initiated the Pakistan-US Green Alliance to deepen their collaboration further. Horst stated that a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan was crucial for the interests of both countries and their people.
Horst mentioned that the US and Pakistan are working together on regional security, counter-terrorism, and counter-narcotics. While security relations have improved in the past year, the US remains concerned about the increasing terrorist attacks in Pakistan, particularly by the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Horst emphasized that it was in both countries' interest to ensure Afghanistan did not become a haven for terrorists.
The US is working with Pakistan to push the Taliban to fulfill their promises and establish a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
