Urwa Hocane thinks Karachiites should help themselves instead of blaming the government

04:44 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
The heavy record-breaking rain in Karachi is pouring misery over the residents. Parts of the city are clouded with darkness and the continuous rain has overwhelmed the city's delipidated infrastructure. 

The catastrophic rains in the metropolis city has prompted several local celebs to send out prayers for their fellow civilians. Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah and Shaniera Akram and others expressed disappointed over the incompetence of the ruling governments.

Urwa Hocane,on the other hand, has a different stance on the matter.

The Mushk actor, on Twitter, urged people to take whatever measures they can to cope with the situation rather than sitting idle and blaming the issue entirely on the government.

 "No doubt the government didn’t care about the city but did we? Time to stop complaining and do something on our own and fix at least our own colony issues in Karachi! We can’t even stop throwing the garbage everywhere we like. The government doesn’t have a magic wand! It’s the people who have to work hand in hand with the government," wrote Urwa.

She continued, "How many of you can come up with a solution? Why don’t we start somewhere? Sab kuch government ka kaam nahi hota. Khud bhi kuch sochein, haath pe haath rakh k baithne ke ilawa."

