AIOU announces PhD, MPhil, MSc results

06:31 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
AIOU announces PhD, MPhil, MSc results
ISLAMABAD - The final results of 26 programmes of PhD, MPhil, MS, and MSc level of semester 2019 were announced by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday.

According to AIOU, there are seven MSc, nine MPhil, four MS and six PhD programmes. The University has already declared the results of Matric and FA levels.

The result of the BA programme, semester, 2019 will also be announced soon. The results can be checked on AIOU's website.

