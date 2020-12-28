PML-N beats PTI in Islamabad mayor election
06:30 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Islamabad Mayor by beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee. 

PML-N’s Peer Adil Shah Gillani managed to bag 43 votes with Malik Sajid Mehmood of the ruling PTI could get 26 votes. Out of a total of 73 votes, 69 were cast, according to unofficial results. 

The post fell vacant in October this year after PML-N’s Sheikh Ansar Aziz resigned from the position in a row with the federal government.

The polling process started at 9:00am and ended at 5:00pm. There were no breaks in between.

