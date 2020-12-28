Nearly 150kg charas recovered from ambulance transporting COVID-19 patient to Karachi
Share
QUETTA – Levies Forces have recovered a large amount of charas from an ambulance that was transporting a coronavirus patient from Quetta to Karachi.
The illegally activity of supplying drugs surfaced after the ambulance collided with a passenger bus in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung.
Three people, including the COVID-19 patient, lost their lives in the accident while the driver, along with another person, suffered injuries.
PM Imran vows to intensify fight against drugs 01:31 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, has emphasized on the collective responsibility of the society ...
Levies official said that the drugs were concealed in hidden place in the roof of the ambulance.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated and the driver of the vehicle will be grilled once he recovers.
Man arrested for smuggling drugs in wedding ... 01:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
KARACHI - Police arrested a gang that was smuggling drugs to the United Kingdom in lehengas. The suspect identified as ...
-
- GB students arrested for protesting sexual harassment on campus10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses and midwives from ...10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding ...09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Korean artificial Sun sets new world record09:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after ...04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah ...04:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020