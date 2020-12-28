Nearly 150kg charas recovered from ambulance transporting COVID-19 patient to Karachi

QUETTA – Levies Forces have recovered a large amount of charas from an ambulance that was transporting a coronavirus patient from Quetta to Karachi.

The illegally activity of supplying drugs surfaced after the ambulance collided with a passenger bus in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung.

Three people, including the COVID-19 patient, lost their lives in the accident while the driver, along with another person, suffered injuries.

Levies official said that the drugs were concealed in hidden place in the roof of the ambulance.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated and the driver of the vehicle will be grilled once he recovers.