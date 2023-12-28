MELBOURN – The day three of second Test between Pakistan and Australia culminated in Melbourne with the visitors pushing the hosts on the backfoot.

Left-arm fast bowling duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza found success against the experienced Australia batting line-up as both registered three wickets. At stumps, Australia’s scorecard read 187-6 after they had earlier dismissed Pakistan for 264.

Pakistan resumed from their overnight score of 194-6 with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal at the crease. The 45-run stand between the two was the second-highest partnership for Pakistan. Rizwan was the first batter to walk back on Day Three when Australia captain Pat Cummins struck early to break the seventh-wicket partnership.

Cummins completes his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket by dismissing Hasan Ali. Mir Hamza (2, 3b) was the last batter to fall in the innings. Lyon, who bagged four wickets, closed the innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 264 in 73.5 overs.

Where to Watch PAKvAUS Test Match Live in Pakistan?

The three-match Test series is being live-streamed on the following platforms in Pakistan:

Tapmad

Tamasha