PAKvAUS, Day 3: Pakistan in command as Australia loses top batting order in second Test

MELBPURNE – Pakistani bowling attack left Australia reeling on Day 3 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi and debutant Mir Hamza led attack at hosts, bagging 4 wickets in quick succession after Aussies took five wickets to dismiss Men in Green for 264 in the series deciding match.

After being bundled out on 264, Pakistan came hard on Australia, send packing Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Travis Head.

Shan Masood led squad tail wagged in Melbourne to narrow the hosts' first-innings lead to 54.

Usman Khawaja returned to pavilion for a duck second ball, caught behind by Rizwan. Labuschagne was then edged down on mere 5.

Pakistan looked comfortable in reaching 124-1 as they chased hosts’ first-innings 318.

Pakistan vs Australia Test squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood