Sections of Motorway M2, Lahore Ring Road closed amid heavy fog

ISLAMABAD – Several sections of Motorway M2, M1, M5, and even Lahore's Ring Road have been closed as thick and dense fog reduced visibility and disrupted road and air traffic in Punjab.

Multiple sections of key highways have been closed considering the low visibility.

At Motorway M2, NHMP closed the section from Lahore to Sheikhupura, and Motorway M3, connecting Faizpur to Jaranwala, also remained closed on Thursday.

Fog also engulfed Mandi Bahauddin, Pindi Bhattian, Kot Addu, and Auch Sharif.

People in the country's most populated region are advised to exercise caution and follow any instructions issued by NHMP.

Furthermore, several other cities are facing heavy fog, some of the worst areas include Pasrur, Daska, and Sambrial, where traffic remains disrupted.

People travelling to inter-cities are cautioned to stay informed about the latest updates on the weather conditions and road closures to ensure their safety.