Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah's car meets with accident in Faisalabad

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2023
Source: social media

FAISALABAD – Former interior minister and PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah on Sunday escaped unhurt after his car crashed into a truck near Faisalabad.

Reports in local media said Sanaullah’s vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley on Saddhar Bypass near Faisalabad - the second largest city and industrial center of Punjab located around 120 km from provincial capital Lahore.

The accident occurred due to low visibility on highways as heavy fog blankets parts of the country.

Rana Sanaullah and his family members however remained safe and departed for Lahore to attend a party meeting. The vehicle suffered significant damage.

Later, local police rushed to the site and cleared traffic jam caused by the crash.

In the wake of thick fog and poor visibility, several motorways and highways have been closed for commuters. Key arteries were closed for the safety of the road users as the mist had badly affected visibility and engulfed the motorway and its surrounding areas.

The thick fog affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. Amid the low visibility, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3, Motorway M5, Motorway M11 and several routes remained unavailable for all kinds of traffic.

Has Rana Sanuallah suffered a heart attack?

Web Desk

