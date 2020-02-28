Ayeza Khan hits back at critics over her character Mehwish in MPTH
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Ayeza Khan hits back at critics over her character Mehwish in MPTH
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan has hit back at trolls criticizing her for choosing to play an infamous character ‘Mehwish’ in hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The starlet took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note after some social media users took a dig at her following a tweet which said that Ayeza was met with the famous dialogue ‘Do takkay ki larki’ of the drama at an airport recently which made her uncomfortable.

Responding to this, the actress remarked “Oh please, someone said something and everyone believed it? Is there any video proof?” “I am surprised how bloggers and other pages sharing this without even bothering to ask me,” Ayeza wrote.

She continued: “Let me tell you guys one thing very clearly. I am an actor and play characters and keep playing different characters in the future. I am receiving so much love from the people around me, the hugs, the kisses, the praises I can’t tell you. Thank you so much for loving me as Mehwish”.

What is your say about this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new ...
01:04 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Ali Zafar’s PSL song will be released on Sunday
12:48 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her ...
04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Canada will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan's ...
03:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Here's what Navin Waqar does to stay fit
03:36 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Scientists think they know how stress causes grey ...
03:04 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new tournament for women
01:04 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr