Search

ad
Pakistan

Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP

04:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – An alleged audio of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emerged on Wednesday in which he can be heard raising concerns about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision to join hands with Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition in Centre. 

The governor also discussed how the MQM-P lost votes for parting ways with the PTI government. “We were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were the Opposition parties. We supported the PDM, which made our voters angry”.

He said the party managed to secure seven seats in 2018 elections despite facing several challenges, adding that it was the true vote bank of MQM-P. 

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the PML-N’s offer to give one ministry to the MQM-P in the centre, adding: “They were also planning to bring their governor in Sindh”.

He can be heard warning of implications if the party joined hands with the PML-N, stating that PPP wanted to sidelined the MQM-P. 

Previously, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal’s audio had leaked online. Later, he had confirmed that the clip was genuine. 

Fresh audio leak reveals 'differences between Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s sisters'

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with ...

04:26 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

COAS Asim Munir lauds ASP Shehrbano for saving woman from mob

03:14 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s caretaker PM appears before IHC in Baloch students case

01:42 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Quetta Weather Update: Rain, storm to lash parts of Balochistan 

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his ...

10:46 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

Pakistan

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

12:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

05:50 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

08:29 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

President Alvi 'refuses' to convene NA session until ECP allocates ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: