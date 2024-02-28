Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP

KARACHI – An alleged audio of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emerged on Wednesday in which he can be heard raising concerns about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision to join hands with Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition in Centre.

The governor also discussed how the MQM-P lost votes for parting ways with the PTI government. “We were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were the Opposition parties. We supported the PDM, which made our voters angry”.

He said the party managed to secure seven seats in 2018 elections despite facing several challenges, adding that it was the true vote bank of MQM-P.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the PML-N’s offer to give one ministry to the MQM-P in the centre, adding: “They were also planning to bring their governor in Sindh”.

He can be heard warning of implications if the party joined hands with the PML-N, stating that PPP wanted to sidelined the MQM-P.

Previously, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal’s audio had leaked online. Later, he had confirmed that the clip was genuine.