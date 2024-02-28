Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP

KARACHI – An alleged audio of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emerged on Wednesday in which he can be heard raising concerns about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision to join hands with Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition in Centre.
The governor also discussed how the MQM-P lost votes for parting ways with the PTI government. “We were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were the Opposition parties. We supported the PDM, which made our voters angry”.
He said the party managed to secure seven seats in 2018 elections despite facing several challenges, adding that it was the true vote bank of MQM-P.
He also expressed dissatisfaction over the PML-N’s offer to give one ministry to the MQM-P in the centre, adding: “They were also planning to bring their governor in Sindh”.
He can be heard warning of implications if the party joined hands with the PML-N, stating that PPP wanted to sidelined the MQM-P.
Previously, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal’s audio had leaked online. Later, he had confirmed that the clip was genuine.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
