Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship inaugurated

10:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated on Friday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.

Millat Tractors Manager Admin Imran Ayub graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.

In the U-18 first round matches, Bilal Asim was up against Hanzala Anwar and played tremendous tennis and thrashed his opponent 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the next round. Ahtesham Humayun also played well against Muneeb Majeed and overpowered him 6-1, 6-1, Husnain Ali beat Aabis Rebaal 6-3, 6-4, Farman Shakeel of Gujranwala outlasted Hassan Ali 6-0, 6-2 and Haider Ali Rizwan defeated Asad Zaman 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 first round, Ahtesham Humayun played tremendous tennis against Muneeb Majeed and thumped him 6-1, 6-1 while Shahzaib Zahid outpaced Abu Bakar Khalil 6-1, 6-0 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan overwhelmed M Sohaan Noor 6-2, 6-0. In the U-14 first round, Ahtesham Humayun thumped Umar Jawad 4-0, 4-2, Ameer Mazari thrashed Ibrahim Qadir 4-0, 4-0 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan outclassed Essa Bilal 4-0, 4-0. 

