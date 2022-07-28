Asia Cup 2022 officially relocated to UAE from Sri Lanka
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced to move the much-awaited Asia Cup tournament 2022 to the UAE from Sri Lanka due to prevailing situation in the island country.
ACC is eagerly looking forward to conducting its much-awaited Asia Cup tournament from August 27th to September 11th, 2022, as scheduled.
The ACC is mindful of the passionate Sri Lankan fans, hence the final decision to change the venue has been very difficult, but has been one that was deemed necessary. However, the thoughts of all ACC members remain in solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lanka, the council said in a statement.
The ACC remains committed to supporting the sport and all its fans and is deeply thankful for the unwavering efforts made by SLC in ensuring the tournament continues as scheduled.
Mr Jay Shah, President, ACC said: Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights. This edition of the Asia Cup is extremely important as it will help Asian nations prepare for the ICC World Cup, and I thank the SLC and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation.
Mr Shammi Silva, President, SLC said: We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup. While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and the magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka Cricket will work closely with the ACC and Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup.
