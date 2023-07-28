Feroze Khan returns to silver screen with new drama serial 'Akhara'

Feroze Khan, a talented and handsome Pakistani television and film actor, has been a prominent figure in the showbiz industry for many years.

Known for his outstanding performances in popular dramas like "Khaani," "Khuda Aur Mohabbat," "Ishqiya," "Gul E Rana," "Aye Musht E Khaak," and "Habs," he has captured the hearts of the audience across the nation.

However, last year he faced allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, which led to a temporary hiatus from the screen. Now, the actor is making a comeback with his upcoming drama "Akhara."

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and set to be aired on Green Entertainment, "Akhara" has already sparked anticipation among Feroze Khan's loyal fans. Eager to witness his magic once again, viewers are curious about the role he will be portraying in this drama.

Hina Afridi shared a BTS picture of the duo on a bike with the caption "- stars arent meant to shine they are only meant to collide. #FK #THEONE #HK #GO #AKHARA"

On the acting front, Khan's notable works include Tich Button, Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai, Gul-e-Rana, Woh Aik Pal, Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, Dil Kiya Karay, Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.