Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65 Euro EUR 301.75 303.85 UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25 U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53 Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65 Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05 Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75 China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8 Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36 Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34 Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09 Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4 Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9 Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55 Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



