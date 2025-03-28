Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Fitrana amount update as Ramazan 2025 comes to a close

Eid 2025 Will Pakistanis Get Fresh Currency Notes From State Bank This Year

LAHORE – Fitrana, also known as Zakat al-Fitr, is a charitable donation given by Muslims at the end of Ramazan, before the Eidul Fitr prayers.

It is obligatory for all Muslims who can afford it, and it aims to purify the fasting person’s soul and provide for those in need.

The amount is typically based on the cost of staple foods, such as wheat, dates, or barley, and must be given in kind or monetary value.

Fitrana helps ensure that even the poor can participate in the festivities of Eid, fostering a sense of community and solidarity.

Fitrana Amount for Ramazan 2025

The Council of Islamic Ideology has announced the amount of Fitrana and Fidya for Ramazan 2025 in Pakistan.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, chairman of the council, has issued the rates for this year, fixing the minimum amount for Zakat Fitr and Fidya for missing a fast at Rs220 per person based on wheat rates.

He emphasized that the wealthy should pay these amounts according to their financial capacity. Zakat Fitr is obligatory for every free Muslim, male or female.

The council said Fitrana worked out to Rs1,650 per head as per the price of dates, Rs2,500 as per the price of raisin. It will be Rs5,000 as per the price of “manaqah”.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 28 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search