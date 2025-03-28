Fitrana amount update as Ramazan 2025 comes to a close

LAHORE – Fitrana, also known as Zakat al-Fitr, is a charitable donation given by Muslims at the end of Ramazan, before the Eidul Fitr prayers.

It is obligatory for all Muslims who can afford it, and it aims to purify the fasting person’s soul and provide for those in need.

The amount is typically based on the cost of staple foods, such as wheat, dates, or barley, and must be given in kind or monetary value.

Fitrana helps ensure that even the poor can participate in the festivities of Eid, fostering a sense of community and solidarity.

Fitrana Amount for Ramazan 2025

The Council of Islamic Ideology has announced the amount of Fitrana and Fidya for Ramazan 2025 in Pakistan.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, chairman of the council, has issued the rates for this year, fixing the minimum amount for Zakat Fitr and Fidya for missing a fast at Rs220 per person based on wheat rates.

He emphasized that the wealthy should pay these amounts according to their financial capacity. Zakat Fitr is obligatory for every free Muslim, male or female.

The council said Fitrana worked out to Rs1,650 per head as per the price of dates, Rs2,500 as per the price of raisin. It will be Rs5,000 as per the price of “manaqah”.