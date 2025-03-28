Islamabad court grants bail to journalist Waheed Murad

ISLAMABAD – The District and Sessions Court in federal capital on Friday approved the bail of journalist Waheed Murad and ordered his release in a fake news case.

In the case registered under the Cyber Crime Act, the court approved bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000. However, at the request of the petitioner, the court reduced the bond amount to Rs20,000.

Journalist Waheed Murad was presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after completing his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the court inquired, “What material have you obtained in the past two days?” The FIA informed that they showed him various posts, which were also added to the record.

Lawyer Iman Mazari argued that the posts being referred to do not belong to Waheed Murad, adding that one post is by a political leader Akhtar Mengal, which is his statement.

After hearing the arguments, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah granted bail to journalist Waheed Murad and ordered his release.

The dissent journalist was taken into custody earlier this week from his residence in Islamabad. Later, his mother-in-law had filed a petition for the missing journalist’s recovery via Advocates Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.