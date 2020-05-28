Iqra Aziz got the most sweetest message embroidered on her Eid outfit to make it memorable

Sheherbano Syed
04:43 PM | 28 May, 2020
When it comes to love, we “regular people” limit down our thoughts on cards, flowers and other goodies. But when celebs fall in love, they indulge in grand romantic gestures at every occasion and we’re all here for it!

Nothing manages to get us desis as excited as Eid. It’s like Christmas, New Years, July 4th, and Labour Day all loaded into one shiny, glittery package.

So this year was Iqra Aizi and Yasir Hussain’s first Eid as a married couple and they celebrated it in the most adorable way ever.

Iqra’s Eid jora, designed by Faiza Saqlain, has a sweet and special embroidered on it to  commemorate her first Eid with Yasir.

The couple took to Instagram to share pictures and you can totally feel the love!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

