Iqra Aziz got the most sweetest message embroidered on her Eid outfit to make it memorable
When it comes to love, we “regular people” limit down our thoughts on cards, flowers and other goodies. But when celebs fall in love, they indulge in grand romantic gestures at every occasion and we’re all here for it!
Nothing manages to get us desis as excited as Eid. It’s like Christmas, New Years, July 4th, and Labour Day all loaded into one shiny, glittery package.
So this year was Iqra Aizi and Yasir Hussain’s first Eid as a married couple and they celebrated it in the most adorable way ever.
Iqra’s Eid jora, designed by Faiza Saqlain, has a sweet and special embroidered on it to commemorate her first Eid with Yasir.
Iqra aur Yasir ki pehli Eid. The first Eid after shaadi is special and we made sure that Iqra’s dress was momentous. A classic angrakha in deep orange featuring delicate floral trellises and gota details was crafted artfully especially for her. The odhni paired with the dress features ‘Iqra aur Yasir ki pehli Eid’ embroidered beautifully in Urdu on all four borders making it a keepsake of their love and journey as a married couple. @iiqraaziz #faizasaqlain #iqraaziz #chotieid #festivewear #traditional #angrakha
The couple took to Instagram to share pictures and you can totally feel the love!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
