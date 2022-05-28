Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire management
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have agreed to cooperate in the use of modern technologies for early warning, mitigation and response to forest fires.
The agreement was reached at a high level virtual meeting of the delegations of the two countries under the framework of Pak-China cooperation on disaster management, reported Radio Pakistan.
Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation and working out details of such collaboration.
Pakistan’s delegation was led by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz while Director General of Department of International Cooperation and Rescue Liu Weimin headed the Chinese delegation.
The Chinese side was briefed by the NDMA on the overall challenges of forest fires in Pakistan.
The Chinese delegation offered their support in establishing joint monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms through use of satellite technology and resource sharing for response.
KP govt declares emergency as forest fire ... 04:46 PM | 22 May, 2022
PESHAWAR – In the wake of a massive forest fire in the Koh-e-Suleman mountain range, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Electricity tariff to be increased for revival of IMF loan programme: ...10:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
- Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire management10:17 AM | 28 May, 2022
-
- realme C35 goes on sale in Pakistan, price, specifications09:17 AM | 28 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:01 AM | 28 May, 2022
- TikToker Dolly's bail plea in forest fire case dismissed by Islamabad ...06:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Shyra Roy shares her working experience with Hrithik Roshan07:53 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Anushka Sharma looks stunning in latest pictures08:19 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022