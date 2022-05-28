Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire management

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have agreed to cooperate in the use of modern technologies for early warning, mitigation and response to forest fires.

The agreement was reached at a high level virtual meeting of the delegations of the two countries under the framework of Pak-China cooperation on disaster management, reported Radio Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation and working out details of such collaboration.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz while Director General of Department of International Cooperation and Rescue Liu Weimin headed the Chinese delegation.

The Chinese side was briefed by the NDMA on the overall challenges of forest fires in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation offered their support in establishing joint monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms through use of satellite technology and resource sharing for response.