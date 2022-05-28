Pakistan reports two new cases of polio virus
ISLAMABAD — Two new children in Pakistan have been reported infected with wild poliovirus, bringing this year’s total cases to six in the South Asian country.
Both cases were reported in North Waziristan district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the health officials.
After staying in a polio-free country for almost 15 months, Pakistan has reported six cases of polio in 2022 so far. A five-day anti-polio campaign is currently underway across Pakistan. The polio drive began on May 23.
During the campaign, approximately 43.3 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.
