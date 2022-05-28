Pakistan reports two new cases of polio virus
Web Desk
09:43 AM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan reports two new cases of polio virus
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD — Two new children in Pakistan have been reported infected with wild poliovirus, bringing this year’s total cases to six in the South Asian country.

Both cases were reported in North Waziristan district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the health officials.

After staying in a polio-free country for almost 15 months, Pakistan has reported six cases of polio in 2022 so far. A five-day anti-polio campaign is currently underway across Pakistan. The polio drive began on May 23.

During the campaign, approximately 43.3 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

Another child paralyzed as Pakistan reports ... 08:44 PM | 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The latest victim to fall prey to the virus is a boy from the North Waziristan district of Khyber ...

More From This Category
Electricity tariff to be increased for revival of ...
10:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistan, China join hands for forest fire ...
10:17 AM | 28 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 May 2022
08:45 AM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey next ...
11:09 PM | 27 May, 2022
PIA announces Pakistan's Hajj flights plan
08:45 PM | 27 May, 2022
Shireen Mazari's daughter booked for 'defaming' ...
09:43 PM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Zealand PM pays tribute to Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto at Harvard
07:07 PM | 27 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr