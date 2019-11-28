China firmly opposes US signing Hong Kong-related act into law
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 28 Nov, 2019
China firmly opposes US signing Hong Kong-related act into law
Share

BEIJING – China has firmly opposed the United States signing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, the move is a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China 's internal affairs and it is also a serious violation of the international law and basic norms governing international relations.

The statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump signed into law legislation that bans the export of crowd control weapons to Hong Kong police and supports human rights in the city, the White House said in a statement.

"The President signed into law: S. 1838, the 'Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019'... and S. 2710, which prohibits US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong," the statement said on Wednesday.

More From This Category
Samsung chairman jailed for union sabotage
05:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysia hosts leaders, ...
04:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
UN Security Council: China raises serious ...
03:56 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Violent protests continuing against controversial ...
11:37 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
Iranian President Rouhani to make first visit to ...
10:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
More than 100 injured during clashes over ...
11:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr