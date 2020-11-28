PDM workers storm Multan stadium ahead of Nov 30 rally
LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N workers broke through police barriers and stormed into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh on Saturday ahead of a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally scheduled to take place there on Monday.
The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 at the same place.
Due to increasing coronavirus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 the local administration has denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting.
ملتان سٹیڈیم کا کنٹرول پی ڈی ایم کارکنوں کے پاس— Independent Urdu (@indyurdu) November 28, 2020
پی پی پی، ن لیگ اور جے یو آئی ف کا کارکنوں نے سٹیڈیم کے گیٹ پر پڑے تالے توڑ کر جلسے کی تیاریاں شروع کر دیں۔ مقامی انتظامیہ سخت کارروائی کے لیے تیار۔ pic.twitter.com/u8Dp21AtAb
The PPP workers to charge at the venue were led by sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani Ali Haider Gilani and Musa Gilani.
We have taken control of the stadium. Stage is being set multan will welcome all the guests. @BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/4Ec2NXRGTt— Syed Ali Musa Gillani (@SyedMusaGillani) November 28, 2020
Clashes occurred between the workers and law enforcement agencies after the workers entered the premises.
Meanwhile, the workers of JUI (F) and PML (N) also led a rally in Multan and entered the stadium.
Later, police registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed party workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium.
The case was registered at Lohari gate police station in Multan.
