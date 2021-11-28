Punjab govt school students to get Rs3,000 stipend under Waseela Taleem Program

LAHORE – Encouraged by the success of other educational scholarship programs, the Punjab government on Saturday announced to provide a monthly stipend of Rs3,000 for girls and Rs2,500 for boys studying in state-run high schools.

Reports in local media said the Punjab government has also given permission to the Department of School Education to enter into an agreement with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The PTI key project will provide stipends to students across the country’s largest province. Secondary students, from class 6th to 10th, in government educational institutions, will get these benefits.

Furthermore, students of private schools are not eligible for these monthly stipends and it will be given only to the students studying in government schools.

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Programme has set a target of enrolling an additional 1.75 million students during the current year. The programme will include one million primary class, 500,000 secondary class, and 225,000 higher secondary students.