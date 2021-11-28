Punjab govt school students to get Rs3,000 stipend under Waseela Taleem Program
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
Punjab govt school students to get Rs3,000 stipend under Waseela Taleem Program
Share

LAHORE – Encouraged by the success of other educational scholarship programs, the Punjab government on Saturday announced to provide a monthly stipend of Rs3,000 for girls and Rs2,500 for boys studying in state-run high schools.

Reports in local media said the Punjab government has also given permission to the Department of School Education to enter into an agreement with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The PTI key project will provide stipends to students across the country’s largest province. Secondary students, from class 6th to 10th, in government educational institutions, will get these benefits.

Furthermore, students of private schools are not eligible for these monthly stipends and it will be given only to the students studying in government schools.

HEC announces scholarships for 2021 – Here's ... 11:34 AM | 22 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Commonwealth Ph.D. scholarships in the UK are announced by the Higher Education Commission of ...

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Programme has set a target of enrolling an additional 1.75 million students during the current year. The programme will include one million primary class, 500,000 secondary class, and 225,000 higher secondary students.

More From This Category
Section 144 imposed around Karachi's Nasla Tower ...
11:52 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
President Alvi, Tajik counterpart agree to ...
11:27 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
Rawalpindi woman lands in jail for 5 years for ...
10:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 303 fresh covid cases, ...
09:24 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
10-year-old girl spotted driving car on ...
11:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
KP judge suspended as Lower Dir woman comes up ...
10:09 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
ISPR releases first episode of new drama Sinf-e-Aahan
09:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr