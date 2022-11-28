Meher Bano's new bold photo sets internet on fire
06:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
06:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Source: Meharbano (Instagram)
Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the blockbuster drama serial "Meray Paas Tum Ho". The 28-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.

This time around, the Churails starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared new clicks.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared a portrait of herself dressed in western attire that swooned her fans and followers.

On the work front, Bano won an award at the Venice Film Fest for Darling. She also appeared in Churails and Midsummer Chaos.

