Instagram, other social media apps slow down in Pakistan

LAHORE – Social media platforms, including Instagram, and Facebook, are facing disruption in Pakistan on Thursday with people finding the reasons behind it.

Reports said users have been facing difficulty in accessing the social media apps, which have millions of users in Pakistan, since morning while there are also reports of internet disruption in various cities.

However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Downdetector, which monitors service disruptions, said that users in Pakistan were experiencing problems accessing these platforms, alongside general internet slowdowns.

A user told that his Instagram is showing old feed despite refreshing it multiple times while a WhatsApp user said he was facing problem in downloading media files while using mobile internet data.

More to follow…