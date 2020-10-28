Iran condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar religious school
Web Desk
04:14 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
Iran condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar religious school
Share

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned a deadly terrorist attack on a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar yesterday.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack that has killed and injured a number of people, including children.

The killing of innocent civilians, including defenseless children, indicates that the perpetrators of such terrorist activities do not respect any moral and humanitarian principles, he deplored.

The Iranian spokesperson also described targeted terrorist attacks in a number of neighbouring countries in recent weeks as part of vicious plots to escalate sectarian and religious conflicts in the region, calling for vigilance, collective efforts and concerted action by all regional governments to deal with the problem.

An explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar killed at least eight people and wounded over 110 others on Tuesday. The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for the local community in the city’s Dir Colony area.

At least 8 dead, over 100 injured in Peshawar's ... 08:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2020

PESHAWAR – A powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the Khyber Pahtunkhwa ...

On Sunday, at least three people were killed after explosives planted in a motorcycle in the southwestern city of Quetta exploded in a market.

More From This Category
Pakistan COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa calls on PM Imran ...
02:43 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves two dead
02:16 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Sindh hints at closing of schools again due to ...
01:39 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Pak vs Zim: PCB announces 15 members squad for ...
01:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
FBR seals Jazz head office over nonpayment of ...
01:07 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law with another ...
12:24 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Gul Pir fractures his femur in recent accident
02:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr