Iran condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar religious school

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned a deadly terrorist attack on a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar yesterday.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack that has killed and injured a number of people, including children.

The killing of innocent civilians, including defenseless children, indicates that the perpetrators of such terrorist activities do not respect any moral and humanitarian principles, he deplored.

The Iranian spokesperson also described targeted terrorist attacks in a number of neighbouring countries in recent weeks as part of vicious plots to escalate sectarian and religious conflicts in the region, calling for vigilance, collective efforts and concerted action by all regional governments to deal with the problem.

An explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar killed at least eight people and wounded over 110 others on Tuesday. The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for the local community in the city’s Dir Colony area.

On Sunday, at least three people were killed after explosives planted in a motorcycle in the southwestern city of Quetta exploded in a market.