Pakistan expresses deep concerns over deteriorating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution, expressing deep concerns over deteriorating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The resolution moved by PML (N) Ayaz Sadiq condemned the illegal, immoral and unethical brutal acts of aggression by Armenian forces in Karabakh.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete political, diplomatic and moral support to the brave people of Azerbaijan.

It urged UN and the International Community to play its role for restoration of peace and security in the region.

According to the office of the Azeri prosecutor general, fourteen people were killed in the Azerbaijani town of Barda in the Armenian shelling while more than 40 were injured on Wednesday.

A new US-brokered temporary humanitarian truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia was announced Sunday and came into effect as of 8 a.m. local time (0400GMT) Monday morning.

Since the clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10. To date more than 70 Azerbaijani civilians have died and 297 others were injured.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly as well as international organizations demand the "immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from the occupied Azerbaijani territory.

In total, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers including Russia, France and the US have called for a lasting ceasefire.