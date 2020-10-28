PMC ordered to extend MDCAT 2020 registration deadline until Nov 6

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to extend the registration deadline for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) from Nov 2 to Nov 6.

On Wednesday, the court, during the hearing of a petition, challenging the admission policy adopted by PMC, reported Geo TV.

The commission announced last week that aspiring doctors and dentists could apply for MDCAT by November 2 and scheduled the test for November 15. It said the tests will be administered by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

Advocate Zeeshan Abdullah, who is PMC’s, contending that the petitioners had not specified which rights were being violated. He added that the petitioners belong to a private college, alleging that they were interfering in matters concerning PMC.

Arguing that the petition was based on malice, Abdullah said: "section 18 of the PMC Act clarifies the admission policy".

The lawyer added that the commission has not stopped colleges in Sindh from taking additional admission tests and lamented that the provincial government failed to send its representative to inter-provincial committee meetings called to develop a joint syllabus for admission.

After hearing arguments, the high court directed petitioners to submit a reply to PMC's written statement and ordered PMC counsel to ensure the commission's website was updated with the new registration deadline.

The bench adjourned hearing till November 3.