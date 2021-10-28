T20 World Cup – Australia bag convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Share
DUBAI – David Warner's excellent knock of 65 runs helped Australia to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
Australia achieved the target of 155 runs in 17 over by losing only three wickets to Sri Lankan bowlers.
Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Toss news from Dubai 📰— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2021
Australia have won the toss and will field first.
Who are you backing in this one? #T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | https://t.co/dkIIjDEJLc pic.twitter.com/ayhN0OuFIr
Perera Kusal and Asalanka remained top scores as both made 35 runs each. With his 33-run inning, Rajapaksa helped team to set a reasonable target of 155 for the rival team.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
T20 World Cup: South Africa’s Quinton de Kock ... 04:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – South African player Quinton de Dock, who made himself unavailable from the crucial match after officials ...
- Dr Nauman barred from hosting show on PTV for insulting Shoaib Akhtar ...10:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Top military leadership vows to thwart entire spectrum of threats in ...09:01 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Quddus Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM unopposed as PTI’s Rind ...08:28 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final07:59 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- PU discontinues Master’s degree programme07:34 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Katrina Kaif denies rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal05:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021