T20 World Cup – Australia bag convincing 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka

DUBAI – David Warner's excellent knock of 65 runs helped Australia to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Australia achieved the target of 155 runs in 17 over by losing only three wickets to Sri Lankan bowlers.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Toss news from Dubai 📰



Australia have won the toss and will field first.



Who are you backing in this one? #T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | https://t.co/dkIIjDEJLc pic.twitter.com/ayhN0OuFIr — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2021

Perera Kusal and Asalanka remained top scores as both made 35 runs each. With his 33-run inning, Rajapaksa helped team to set a reasonable target of 155 for the rival team.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood