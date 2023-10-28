Israel pounds Gaza with deadly airstrikes; leaving occupied territory without phone service, internet

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces advanced attacks on Gaza, destroying communications and most of the internet across Palestine, and it becomes hard to reach distressed people in the enclave.

Tel Aviv, having the back of US and other countries, continues to massacre with deadly strikes from the air, land and sea as war rages. International media reported that huge explosions were seen on sky over Gaza after northern areas were targeted by Israeli air raids and artillery.

Late Froday, Palestine humanitarian organization said it lost contact with its operations room in Gaza as mobile phone and internet services have been cut off.

Locals were terrified as the vast areas went dark with no service as Gazans brace for Israeli ground invasion. Jewish forces openly threatened to advance ground assault to eradicate Hamas.

Tensions escalated as Palestinian fighters announced readiness for Israeli ground invasion. Hamas however warned that the Israeli army will face serious consequences if they barge into Gaza.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

Tel Aviv then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.

So far, over 8,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,326 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis. Most of the people died in Gaza were women and children.