Pakistan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as forces foil terror attack in KP

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 28 Oct, 2023
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as forces foil terror attack in KP
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – At least two soldiers were martyred as terrorists carried out two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said late Friday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. First was an intelligence-based operation that was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber district, and a militant was neutralized, while two insurgents got injured and were held by security forces.

The operation was conducted in the northwestern region after an intense exchange of fire, ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from terrorists, who remained involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of residents.

In the second incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in the area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District in which two brave soldiers – Sepoy Banaras Khan and Sepoy Abdul Karim – embraced martyrdom.

Pakistani forces continued sanitisation operation to eliminate the remaining terrorists present in the area, and expressed resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The country of over 240 million witnessed sharp increase in militant violence in its northwestern and southwestern regions bordering Afghanistan after TTP goes on rampage.

Over 60 people lost their lives last month in twin suicide bombings that targeted a mosque and a religious procession, and now the Pakistani government is removing illegal immigrants who aided militants.

