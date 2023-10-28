  

Search

Immigration

PIA's flight operation to return to normal soon, claims spox

Web Desk
06:34 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
PIA's flight operation to return to normal soon, claims spox

ISLAMABAD - The debt-ridden Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said the flight operation would return to normal soon as the negotiation regarding the fuel supply was successful.

PIA and state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have resolved their outstanding issues, paving the way for a gradual recovery in flight operations as confirmed by a spokesperson for the national carrier.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received approval for a substantial financial infusion of Rs8 billion (approximately $28.8 million) from the government during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan assured that the fuel supply will see a progressive improvement in the coming days. He further stated that flight schedules, previously impacted by the fuel shortage, are slated to revert back to their regular operations.

The news of PIA returning to normalcy comes in the wake of a severe operational setback caused by the suspension of fuel supply by the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) due to outstanding dues.

Recently over 300 flights were canceled by the national carrier as the fuel crisis worsened with apparently no end in sight for the flyers.

The airline, in the midst of this fuel crisis, is also actively working towards resuming flights to the United Kingdom in the coming months, a crucial step in its efforts to restore international services.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement had said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

PIA takes another nosedive with cancelation of 50 flights

04:26 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

PIA flight operation returning to normalcy as fuel crisis subsides

08:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

PIA cancels international flights as fuel crisis continues

07:14 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Sumo wrestlers make flight too heavy: Here's how they were flown by ...

06:44 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

14 PIA flights canceled as fuel crisis deepens

07:44 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Amsterdam will charge 'Highest tourism tax in Europe' soon: Here's ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:44 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Naseem Shah resumes rehab after shoulder surgery 

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28 October, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves upward against US dollar, other currencies; Check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.

In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices see marginal drop in Pakistan; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.

On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Karachi PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Islamabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Peshawar PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Quetta PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sialkot PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Attock PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujranwala PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Jehlum PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Multan PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Bahawalpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujrat PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nawabshah PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Chakwal PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Hyderabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nowshehra PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sargodha PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Faisalabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Mirpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: