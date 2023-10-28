Wasi Shah directs PIA for quick rescue of stranded tourists in Gilgit, Skardu

Cancellation of dozens of flights on daily basis is seriously inconveniencing people, especially those who travelled to country's northern areas using national air carrier PIA, and many tourists including some foreigners remain stranded in picturesque valleys amid ongoing crisis.

As hundreds of tourists were stranded in Gilgit and Skardu amid the PIA crisis, Minister of State Wasi Shah took action and approached concerned officials to arrange flights for those who were stranded in Skardu and Gilgit.

Shah contacted the senior officials of PIA and asked for an immediate solution to this problem, as tourism industry is badly affected amid the haphazard situation.

Minister was however assured on behalf of PIA officials that normal flights will be ensured in the next few days especially for this sector.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled multiple flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu while there are no other carriers available, and with land routes restricted by extreme weather, options to leave may become limited, forcing many to stay beyong their plans.