Gilgit-Baltistan to get status of Pakistan’s provisional province 

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is going to give provisional provincial status to GB as per demand of the people.

Addressing joint news conference with Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz and Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) leaders in Islamabad on Monday, he said provincial status has been the longstanding demand of the people of GB.

He said we have consulted the Azad Kashmir Government, Hurriyat leadership, international experts, and all other stakeholders whether or not giving provisional provincial status to GB will adversely affect Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

He said it has been a unanimous view that giving provisional provincial status to GB will not affect Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. He, however, said that opposition is doing dirty politics over this matter as it will require a constitutional amendment, which needs two-third support of the parliament and it is not possible without the cooperation of the opposition. He said the people of Pakistan and GB are watching all this.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said government wants reforms and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and has invited the opposition to come forward in this regard. He said any positive suggestion from the opposition will be welcomed.

The Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan said that the PTI government is going to provide health-card facility to hundred percent population of GB. He said a modern cardiac center will be established in the area as well as small hospitals and Basic Health Units will be provided all necessary facilities. He said a medical college and engineering university are also on the cards.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said soft loans worth two billion rupees will be provided to the people of GB for the promotion of tourism in the area.

Regarding road infrastructure, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said a tunnel at Babusar Top will be constructed, while a road to connect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB has already been approved. He said the PTI government has approved setting up of a Special Economic Zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and an industrial zone to create job opportunities for the youth of the area.

MWM Leader Nasir Shah announced to form an election coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for future dispensation.