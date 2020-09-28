Pakistani MP demands treason cases against opposition members over anti-army remarks

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called for initiating treason cases against members of the opposition for using “derogatory language” against the country’s armed forces.

Talking to a private news channel, outspoken Rasheed said that elements involved in the anti-military remarks should be taken to task, adding that army rendered major sacrifices to defend the country.

Talking to media on a separate occasion, the said that Maryam Nawaz had not given answers to questions made by him.

He added that the PML-N leader did not reveal why the bail of his uncle was cancelled.

The railways minister reiterated his claims that there will be a rift within PML-N in December or January, adding that Nawaz Sharif is fighting for personal interests and not for national.

He termed Maryam’s today speech anti-army and judiciary.