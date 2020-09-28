Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share the most adorable selfie with their son

While most celebrities like to keep most of their private life away from prying eyes, some stars including Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi don’t mind sharing some adorable family pictures that leave their fans in complete aww.

The star couple just posted a sunny, happy selfie with their beautiful little newborn and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

The duo broke the news of Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi’s birth last month.

"Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us," the actor announced on Twitter.

Hamza and Naimal two tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.

