Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad Zubair's video leak scandal
KARACHI – The Avari Group has clarified it position on an alleged video of PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair circulating on the social media platforms.
The explicit clip, which has been making headlines since Sunday night, purportedly featured the former Sindh governor who can be seen having sexual acts with an unidentified woman.
The Avari Group in its statement said that there were no hidden cameras installed in the rooms of the hotel.
“The Avari family, Avari Hotels, it’s executives & team members wish to clarity that there are NO hidden cameras placed in the rooms in their direct or indirect knowledge,” read the statement.
“If something was caught by an in-room camera, it was illegally placed, unknown to us and does not have our consent.
“Avari Group never promotes spying or breaking the privacy of it’s guests/clients,” it added.
A day earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader termed the video "fake and doctored".
Sharing his stance on his official handle, the former Sindh governor wrote “Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity, and commitment and will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan”.
This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.— Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021
Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my
country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan.
The incident sparked a new controversy on social media with users, journalists, politicians expressing anger.
