OPPO Reno 3 Pro captures the warmth and joy of Ramadan #ShareLovewithOPPO
LAHORE- With its latest Ramadan campaign ‘Share Love with OPPO’ OPPO aims to integrate OPPO Reno3 Pro into everybody’s lives and capture the warmth and joy of the holy month. This auspicious month goes far beyond fasting and carries an aura of love, togetherness, and happiness.
The eagerly awaited month is celebrated in special ways whether it’s to enhance spiritual connection and self-discipline or impart reflective thinking and compassion.
OPPO is giving a chance to share what makes Ramadan special with the world. This contest is an exciting opportunity for all to explore their special Ramadan moments and reflect on the true spirit of this blessed month. To build stronger family bonds by celebrating traditions and sharing memorable moments this Ramadan, the brand will be giving OPPO Reno3 Pro to one lucky winner.
With high-end specifications and a broad display screen, OPPO Reno3 Pro is a perfect gift.
The OPPO Reno3 Pro supports the activity of a selfie hole-punch display screen with a 44-megapixel major selfie camera that gives hands-on experience. The 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid optical zoom, and the maximum of 20x digital zoom on OPPO Reno3 Pro can generate clear images with little noise in all focal lengths in photo mode.
Crammed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam, OPPO Reno3 Pro is versatile and empowered to answer well to diverse shooting requirements in different scenarios of life. It's diligent design, camera expertise, and innovative technology allows users to experience Ramadan like never before.
Anyone can become a part of the OPPO Share your Ramadan moments campaign by visiting OPPO’s official Facebook page and answering the simple question, what’s your favorite Ramadan moment in the comments.
