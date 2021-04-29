Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-29-Updated 10:00 AM
09:47 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|154.50
|155.50
|Euro
|EUR
|185.60
|187.60
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|213.10
|216.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.99
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41
|41.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.10
|120.10
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.60
|125.60
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.10
|116.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Polling underway for by-election at NA-249 Karachi West-II10:30 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan reports 5,480 new cases, 151 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-29-Updated ...09:47 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 April 202108:53 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran welcomes Saudi Arabia's initiative for peace with Iran11:51 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Haniya Khan goes live after Aamir Liaquat denies 'third marriage'; leaked audio call ...
10:32 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Brett Lee donates one Bitcoin for India's fight against coronavirus04:26 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen tanks for Covid-19 ...03:31 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli shows off hopscotch skills (VIDEO)02:22 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021